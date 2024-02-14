Theme
Houthi fighters stage a rally against the US government designating Houthis as a terror group and against the US -led sustained airstrikes on Yemen, near Sanaa, Yemen, on January 25, 2024. (AP)

US says its forces launched strike on missile in Houthi-controlled part of Yemen

Reuters
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces launched a strike on Tuesday on a cruise missile that was about to be fired at ships in the Red Sea from an area of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthi group.

Houthi militants, who control Yemen’s most populous regions, have repeatedly fired on international commercial ships since mid-November. Their targets have been vessels with commercial ties to the United States, Britain or Israel, according to shipping and insurance sources.

The Houthis say they have targeted shipping in solidarity with Palestinians over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The attacks have prompted several companies to halt Red Sea journeys and opt for a longer and more expensive route around the African continent, and US and British warplanes have carried out retaliatory strikes across Yemen.

