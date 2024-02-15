Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows the first parliament session held after elections, in Kuwait City, Kuwait December 15, 2020. (Reuters)
A view shows the first parliament session held after elections, in Kuwait City, Kuwait December 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Kuwait emir issues decree to dissolve parliament

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Kuwait’s emir on Thursday dissolved parliament, the latest dissolution to strike the oil-rich nation’s legislature amid years of political gridlock.

The state-run KUNA news agency announced the decree from the country’s ruling emir, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber. It blamed “offensive and uncontrolled” utterances by lawmakers for the decision.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Parliament has been repeatedly dissolved after failing to move forward, with Kuwait’s Constitutional Court in 2023 annulling a 2022 decree overturning another such annulment. The country’s late emir then annulled that parliament again and held an election for a new parliament, which now has been annulled with Thursday’s decision.

Kuwait, a nation home to some 4.2 million people, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

It has been a staunch US ally since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein. Kuwait hosts some 13,500 American troops in the country, as well as the forward headquarters of the US Army in the Middle East.

With The Associated Press

Read more:

Kuwait, UAE sign agreement to avoid double taxation between two countries

US troops in the Middle East: What are they doing and where are they located?

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait urge full OPEC+ compliance with bloc deal to cut oil production

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size