Kuwait emir issues decree to dissolve parliament

Kuwait’s emir on Thursday dissolved parliament, the latest dissolution to strike the oil-rich nation’s legislature amid years of political gridlock.

The state-run KUNA news agency announced the decree from the country’s ruling emir, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber. It blamed “offensive and uncontrolled” utterances by lawmakers for the decision.

Parliament has been repeatedly dissolved after failing to move forward, with Kuwait’s Constitutional Court in 2023 annulling a 2022 decree overturning another such annulment. The country’s late emir then annulled that parliament again and held an election for a new parliament, which now has been annulled with Thursday’s decision.

Kuwait, a nation home to some 4.2 million people, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

It has been a staunch US ally since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein. Kuwait hosts some 13,500 American troops in the country, as well as the forward headquarters of the US Army in the Middle East.

With The Associated Press

