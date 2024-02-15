Modi meets Qatar leaders days after Doha releases eight Indians sentenced to death

The Indian prime minister met with Qatari leaders on Wednesday and Thursday, days after Doha released eight Indian nationals charged initially with the death sentence and then long prison terms.

Narendra Modi said his meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman was “wonderful,” in a social media post. “Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship,” he added.

Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani_. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship. pic.twitter.com/5PMlbr8nBQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A statement from India said that “the two leaders exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, finance, and technology. They also discussed recent regional developments in West Asia and emphasized the importance of upholding peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

Modi attended a formal dinner following the meeting. He was also seen interacting with the Indian diaspora on Wednesday evening.

An exceptional welcome in Doha! Grateful to the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/malGuS3jFW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024

On Thursday, Modi met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, who received the premier with a ceremonial welcome. The duo last met formally on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in December, where they discussed the “well-being of the Indian community in Qatar.”

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

He is expected to depart Doha on Thursday.

The ex-Indian Navy officers, whose release Modi and his foreign affairs team are thought to have worked in the background for, were allegedly arrested for spying on Qatar for Israel.

The eight men were arrested in 2022 and handed the death sentence, which was commuted to prison terms ranging from three to 25 in 2023, according to various reports. On Monday, the Indian foreign ministry announced that the men would be released after 18 months since their arrest.

Neither Doha nor New Delhi confirmed the charges. The reason for the release was not made public.

Seven of the eight detained Indians have returned to India, one of whom speaking to Indian news agency ANI said: “We have waited almost for 18 months to be back in India. We are extremely grateful to (Modi). It certainly wouldn’t have been possible without his personal intervention.”

“The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

Soon after their release, rumors swirled around the possibility of Indian movie star Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in the diplomatic effort, linked to the Bollywood legend’s visit to Doha days prior. Khan was pictured meeting the Qatari premier and in attendance at the AFC football final.

This claim was promptly refuted by Khan’s manager who said: “Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan’s purported role in the release of India’s naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr. Khan’s participation in this matter. Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Mr. Khan, like many other Indians, is happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best.”

From the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/s7Kwwhmd6j — Pooja Dadlani (@pooja_dadlani) February 13, 2024

The two countries are long-time allies and India recently signed a multi-billion-dollar deal with Qatar for LNG until 2048.

Ahead of the Wednesday meeting, Modi said in a social media post: “I look forward to meeting HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad, under whose leadership Qatar is witnessing immense growth.”

Modi traveled to Doha after a packed two-day visit to the UAE where he met with the country’s leaders, inaugurated a stone-built Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, presented a keynote at an international summit in Dubai, and addressed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora.

Read more:

‘Minimum government, maximum governance’: PM Modi in Dubai ahead of polls in India

India’s PM Modi hails ‘unprecedented’ UAE ties ahead of Hindu temple opening

Indian PM Modi arrives in UAE, meets President Sheikh Mohamed ahead of Doha visit