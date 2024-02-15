US says intercepted Iranian weapons shipment destined to Yemen’s Houthis

The US military said on Thursday it seized an Iranian weapons shipment in January that had been destined for Yemen’s Houthis who have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea.



The US Navy “seized advanced conventional weapons and other lethal aid originating in Iran and bound to Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen from a vessel in the Arabian Sea on January 28,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.



The shipment contained more than 200 packages loaded with missile components, explosives and other devices, the statement said.



“This is yet another example of Iran’s malign activity in the region,” CENTCOM chief Michael Erik Kurilla was quoted as saying.



“Their continued supply of advanced conventional weapons to the Houthis... continues to undermine the safety of international shipping and the free flow of commerce,” he added.



The Houthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen, have been attacking vital Red Sea shipping lanes since November in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.



Their attacks have triggered reprisals by US and British forces, including a fresh wave of US strikes on Houthi-controlled areas on Wednesday.



Even before the Red Sea strikes, the United States had raided Yemen-bound weapons shipments it says originate from Iran.

On January 16, it announced the first seizure of Iran-supplied weapons to the Houthis since their attacks started.



CENTCOM said US naval forces boarded a boat heading for Yemen and seized Iranian-made missile components and other weaponry in an operation in which two commandos went missing.

Retaliatory strike

The weapon seizures come on top of a wave of US strikes on Houthi-held parts of Yemen that are intended to deter more ship attacks.



On Thursday, the US military said it struck more drones and missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that had been ready to be launched against ships in the Red Sea.



The raids occurred on Wednesday between 1:00-7:30 p.m. (1000-1630 GMT), CENTCOM said.



American “forces successfully conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, three mobile unmanned aerial vehicles, and one explosive unmanned surface vessel,” it said.



The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported several strikes on Hodeida province.



In an earlier statement on Wednesday, CENTCOM said an anti-ship ballistic missile was launched from Houthi-controlled areas into the Gulf of Aden, adding that there were no reports of casualties or damage from ships in the area.



The Houthi attacks have prompted some shipping companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, which normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.



The UN Conference on Trade and Development warned late last month that the volume of commercial traffic passing through the Suez Canal had fallen more than 40 percent in the previous two months.



