US strikes on Houthis will stop when Red Sea attacks end, senior diplomat says

Yemen’s Houthis will continue to be hit by US military strikes until they halt their attacks in the Red Sea, a senior American diplomat said on Thursday.

“Those [US] strikes are very successful in degrading Houthi military capability. We can keep doing this, or we can stop, and we can go back to peace,” US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said in an interview with Al Arabiya English.

The Iran-backed Houthis have targeted commercial and international shipping over 40 times since November, including some attacks on US and other military ships in the Red Sea. They say their attacks will stop once a ceasefire in Gaza is reached.

The US has responded to these attacks, at times with other international allies, by striking Houthi missiles and other capabilities inside Yemen.

Speaking after a trip to the Gulf last week and a visit this week to the US Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida, Lenderking praised the US military and its capabilities.

“These are professionals; they know what they’re doing. They continue to identify targets among the Houthi military capability to destroy,” he said.

Houthis have nothing to do with Gaza

Lenderking went to the Gulf region last week as part of US efforts to de-escalate tensions and stop the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Although the Houthis have claimed to be targeting ships going to and from Israel, there have been multiple instances of them hitting ships that have nothing to do with Israel.

Lenderking also hit out at the Houthis for driving up fuel prices and preventing essential commodities from reaching ordinary customers in the region and around the world. “They’re militarizing the Red Sea. I mean, that’s an incredible thing when you think about where we were even three months ago,” he said, referring to an understanding reached between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government of Yemen.

The Houthis are alienating themselves and making enemies out of “many, many” countries that are lining up to condemn their reckless attacks, Lenderking said.

He said the Houthi attacks were misguided and an inappropriate way to convey their solidarity with the Palestinians and a demand for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Believe me, I, and my government, want to get to that point in Gaza. The secretary [of State Antony Blinken] is working really night and day… to reach a point where more humanitarian supplies are going into Gaza, to work a solution that ultimately brings Palestinians their own state,” Lenderking asserted.

But the Houthis are not part of those discussions or the part of international efforts to find a solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict, specifically the ongoing war in Gaza, he said.

“The Houthis are nowhere in sight. What they’re doing is distracting from that effort, undermining that effort, creating more problems for that effort,” Lenderking said, adding that Washington wanted to turn its attention away from having to defend the ships of different countries and focus on the peace effort in Yemen.

Iran playing a negative role

On Thursday, the US military said it intercepted a weapons shipment from Iran headed to the Houthis in Yemen.

Asked what message Iran was sending by continuing to provide arms to the Houthis, Lenderking said it showed the malign preference of the Iranians.

“They’re not only not telling the Houthis to stop or asking them to stop. They are aiding and facilitating these strikes on ships,” he said while calling on Tehran to stop fueling the conflict in the Red Sea.

Going forward, peace in Yemen

The veteran US diplomat lamented the latest Houthi attacks, which have put peace prospects in Yemen on hold. “We were in a good place with Yemen until Oct. 7,” he said.

Elaborating, Lenderking said there had been a major de-escalation in fighting, more humanitarian access for Yemenis and more abilities for them to move around the country and go abroad for medical treatment. Commercial flights from Sanaa Airport resumed, which was opened for the first time since 2016.

“Now, we’re in a situation where all of that activity with a roadmap and the incredible work that Saudi Arabia did to mediate between the Houthis and the Yemen government… for a way forward for peace in Yemen, that’s on hold,” Lenderking said.

As part of the US efforts to pressure the Houthis, a US terror designation will go back into effect on Friday.

Asked if he were convinced this would alter their behavior or force them to stop their attacks, Lenderking said they needed to feel some pressure.

Lenderking, confirming that the designation would go forward, said it would put additional pressure on the Houthis and have an impact on their ability to finance their attacks in the Red Sea and elsewhere.

But he offered an olive branch to the group if they decided to change course.

“I think the secretary [of State Antony Blinken] has been clear that when the Houthis stop the attacks on the Red Sea, we can end the military piece of this and also work to roll back the designation,” Lenderking said.

Other moves the Houthis could take, which include an immediate halt to the Red Sea attacks, would be to release the crew they detained on Nov. 19 from the Galaxy Leader. The commercial ship was seized by the Houthis, taken to the port of Yemen, and turned into a tourist attraction.

Nevertheless, Lenderking believes the Houthis will eventually stop their attacks if and when a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

But his concern is that a ceasefire could be “some time away.”

“So, what’s going to happen in the meantime? Are the Houthis going to continue to harass and possibly kill international mariners in the Red Sea who have nothing to do with the Palestinian issue but are simply trying to conduct basic commerce?”

Lenderking said the Houthis know what steps to take to de-escalate the situation.

“We want to continue to explore every avenue possible [to de-escalate and return to the peace process in Yemen], and there are active efforts underway even now, as we move toward this [terror] designation that we hope will bear fruit,” Lenderking said.

