Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted British oil tanker Pollux in Red Sea

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Saturday that they had fired missiles at oil tanker Pollux, which US officials said the previous day had been hit by a missile.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The US State Department said on Friday that the Pollux, a Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying crude oil bound for India, was hit by a missile on its port side.



“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against a British oil ship (Pollux) in the Red Sea with a large number of appropriate naval missiles, and the strikes were accurate and direct,” the Houthis’ military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel wages war on Hamas.



Read more:

US plans to send weapons to Israel even as Biden pushes for ceasefire in Gaza: Report

Yemen Houthi leader: No Israel-linked ships passed through Gulf of Aden in last week

US strikes Houthi missile positions in Yemen: CENTCOM