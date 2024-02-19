US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: Security firm

A US-owned cargo ship came under attack twice in two hours off southern Yemen, maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday.

The Greek-flagged bulk carrier reported a “missile attack” in the Gulf of Aden before another projectile hit the water just meters from the ship, Ambrey said.

“The vessel reported a projectile impacting the water 10-15 meters off the vessel’s starboard side,” the report said. “Two hours prior the bulker had reported the first incident.”

No injuries or damage were reported in either incident and the ship was continuing its journey to Aden, Ambrey said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, run by the British navy, said the ship reported “an explosion in close proximity to the vessel” but no injuries or damage.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen, have been harassing shipping in the region since November in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war.

