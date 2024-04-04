Kuwait to vote again for new parliament despite political stalemate

3 min read

Kuwaitis go to the polls on Thursday for the fourth time in as many years, seeking to choose a new parliament after a protracted period of little change beyond campaign slogans and unrealized government plans.

About 834,500 eligible voters will choose from some 200 candidates vying for the National Assembly’s 50 seats. Kuwait’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, dissolved the last parliament less than two months ago after lawmakers used language deemed as unconstitutional.

In an address to the nation on Monday, Sheikh Mishaal called on Kuwaitis to choose wisely and not “betray” their vote. The country’s octogenarian ruler said he hoped for a parliament with “enlightened thinking” that benefits from the lessons and experiences of previous incarnations.

Political Quagmire

Efforts to diversify Kuwait’s oil-dependent economy have been stuck for years as governments appointed by the ruling Al-Sabah family face off with elected lawmakers who have just enough power to probe or block legislation and unseat ministers.

As a result, the government is constantly engaged in firefighting rather than enacting lasting reforms.

Kuwait is a key US ally in the Middle East, one of the world’s biggest oil exporters and home to a sovereign wealth fund valued at over $800 billion. The country has the Gulf Cooperation Council’s only elected parliament.

Repeated elections have done little to end the deadlock in a political system that’s also blighted by internal conflict among senior political powers. In an effort to boost turnout, the government has declared Thursday a public holiday.

Sheikh Mishaal, who’s promised political and legal reforms since succeeding his half brother in December, has been working to rechart the country’s course after years of challenges. In January, he appointed Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as the country’s new prime minister, and it’s yet to be seen whether the premier will be empowered to lead the country forward.

Kuwaitis, while retaining some level of optimism, see the country lacking the momentum needed for real change. They see little empowerment for change by the government and a lack of impetus by lawmakers.

“Elections in Kuwait are like new year resolutions, we say we want to change on Jan. 1 but it’s a different story on Feb. 1,” said Fawaz Al-Sirri, who heads political and financial communications firm Bensirri. “The hyper politics, the push and pull, the resignations and dissolutions, the constant complaining — that’s our comfort zone. We know it’s wrong but we don’t think it’s bad enough for us to change.”

