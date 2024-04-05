Eid al-Fitr 2024 in Dubai: Changes to metro, tram timings and free parking

3 min read

Dubai announced a change in the operating hours of public transportation and parking for the week-long Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The UAE announced on Monday that April 8 to April 12 will be a paid holiday for private sector employees to mark the end of Ramadan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan which began on March 11.

During this month, more than 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide fast from dawn to dusk and focus on spirituality.

The Islamic religion follows the lunar calendar which consists of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days, and Ramadan falls on the ninth month of this calendar.

Paid parking in Dubai for Eid

Street-side public parking spaces will be free from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, with tariffs to resume on Shawwal 4.

The period is expected to fall on April 8 to April 11 or 12 depending on the moon sighting.

The multi-level parking sites across Dubai will remain paid.

Dubai Metro

Saturday, April 6 from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. (next day)

Sunday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. (next day)

Monday, April 8 to Saturday, April 13 from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. (next day)

Sunday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight)

Dubai International (DXB) airport is preparing to service 3.6 million travelers from April 2 to 15, as two major holiday periods coincide. DXB has recommended travelers to use the Dubai Metro if transferring from Terminal 1 or Terminal 3 to avoid delays on the road.

Dubai Tram

The Dubai tram will operate between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. (next day) from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, it will run from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. (next day).

Dubai Bus

There are also changes to the bus schedule for within and inter-city travel. The changes are available on the S’hail mobile application.

Vehicle testing centers will be closed for the holiday and will resume work on Shawwal 4.

All Customer Happiness Centers will also be closed during this period. The kiosks or smart customers centers in Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, Al-Kifaf, in addition to the RTA head office, will remain open round the clock.

Read more:

Tips to beat the rush at DXB airport as 2024 Eid holiday, spring break coincide

Eid al-Fitr 2024: UAE announces week-long holiday for federal govt. employees

Full list of paid national holidays in Saudi Arabia for 2024