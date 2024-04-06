Theme
Kuwait flag stock photo
The flag of Kuwait. (File photo)

Kuwait PM submits cabinet resignation following election

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah submitted his cabinet’s resignation as expected to the Kuwaiti emir on Saturday, the state news agency reported.

The move comes after a new parliament was elected on Thursday and is a procedural one as the current government has to submit its resignation before the legislature’s inauguration.

Kuwait’s new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah will now either reappoint the same prime minister or a new one who will be tasked with forming a new cabinet.

Thursday’s election was the fourth since December 2020.

