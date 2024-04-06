Kuwait PM submits cabinet resignation following election

1 min read

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah submitted his cabinet’s resignation as expected to the Kuwaiti emir on Saturday, the state news agency reported.



The move comes after a new parliament was elected on Thursday and is a procedural one as the current government has to submit its resignation before the legislature’s inauguration.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Kuwait’s new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah will now either reappoint the same prime minister or a new one who will be tasked with forming a new cabinet.

Thursday’s election was the fourth since December 2020.



Read more:

Kuwait to vote again for new parliament despite political stalemate