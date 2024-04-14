Iran attack on Israel: Airlines to resume flights after disruption

3 min read

Major airlines across the Middle East announced they would resume operations in the region after canceling or rerouting some flights as Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel through Saturday night into Sunday.



Emirates Airlines, which had canceled some of its fights and rerouted others due to temporary airspace closures in the region, was resuming scheduled operations to and from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq from Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson said.



Qatar Airways also resumed services to Amman, Beirut and Baghdad, it said in a post on X, while Etihad Airways was planning to operate scheduled passenger and cargo services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut starting from Monday.



Etihad warned that as services return to normal after the temporary closure of airspace across parts of the Middle East, “there may still be a risk of some knock-on disruption across Monday 15.”



“Some of our flights have been affected by the temporary closure of a number of airspaces in the region,” a statement from the United Arab Emirates’ Fly Dubai was quoted on state news agency WAM as saying.



The attack had spurred similar announcements from Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait following several Arab countries announcing the temporary closure of their airspace.



Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon announced on Sunday morning that they had reopened their airspace following the overnight attacks, while Israeli airlines said that operations were returning to normal after Israel reopened its airspace as of 7.30 a.m. (0430 GMT).



Internationally, German airline group Lufthansa said on Sunday it was suspending flights to Amman, Erbil and Tel Aviv until Tuesday and flights to Beirut and Tehran until the Thursday at least following the latest violence in the Middle East.



The group, which includes the German flagship carrier as well as Swiss and Austrian airlines, said in a statement that it was continuously evaluating the security situation in the Middle East and in close contact with authorities.



The company had already said on Friday it was suspending flights to and from Tehran until April 18 and would not use Iranian airspace during that time.



Separately, domestic flights from Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport and airports in Shiraz, Isfahan, Bushehr, Kerman, Ilam, and Sanandaj have also been canceled until Monday morning, according to Iran’s Airports and Air Navigation Company, as the country’s western airspace remains off limits to flights.



