Dubai private schools, govt. sector to work remotely on Tuesday due to bad weather

2 min read

Private schools in Dubai will work remotely on Tuesday ahead of upcoming weather conditions, the emirate announced on Monday.

“Due to upcoming weather conditions, we have instructed all Dubai Government entities and private schools to work remotely on Tuesday, April 16,” Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on X.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Public schools across the UAE have approved remote learning for their students on April 16 and 17 due to expected heavy rainfall, the government's media office announced on Monday.

“Due to the current weather conditions, the Emirates Schools Establishment decided to adopt the remote education system for all government schools in the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, corresponding to April 16 and 17, 2024, in order to preserve the safety of students and teaching staff,” the Dubai media office said in a statement.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), unstable weather with rain, thunder, lightning, and hail has been forecasted across the Emirates from Monday evening until midday on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE), in a statement on Monday, also called on private sector companies to take precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations, urging employers to ensure their workers’ health and safety.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on private sector companies in areas most impacted by the exceptional weather conditions forecasted for the UAE to take precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations,… — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) April 15, 2024

The UAE saw heavy rain last month, with the NCM issuing a “yellow alert” and some private sector employers in the country advising their employees to work from home during that period.

Read more:

UAE schools approve remote learning for two days ahead of expected rain