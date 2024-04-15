Theme
An aerial view shows Kuwait City. Picture taken with a drone in in Kuwait City, Kuwait March 16, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Kuwait names Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister: KUNA

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Kuwait’s Emir on Monday appointed Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister, state news agency KUNA reported.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah resigned in April only a few months after he was designated to form a government.

His resignation was a procedural move after a new parliament was elected that month, the fourth since December 2020.

