UAE schools approve remote learning for two days ahead of expected rain

Public schools across the UAE have approved remote learning for their students on April 16 and 17 due to expected heavy rainfall, the government's media office announced on Monday.

“Due to the current weather conditions, the Emirates Schools Establishment decided to adopt the remote education system for all government schools in the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, corresponding to April 16 and 17, 2024, in order to preserve the safety of students and teaching staff,” the authority said in a statement.



According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), unstable weather with rain, thunder, lightning, and hail has been forecasted across the Emirates from Monday evening until midday on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE), in a statement on Monday, also called on private sector companies to take precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations, urging employers to ensure their workers’ health and safety.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on private sector companies in areas most impacted by the exceptional weather conditions forecasted for the UAE to take precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations,… — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) April 15, 2024





“In light of the exceptional weather conditions forecasted for the UAE, and in coordination with relevant authorities across the country, we advise private sector companies to take all necessary precautions and make sure that occupational health and safety requirements are met to ensure the safety of their workers during the expected period of weather fluctuations,” the MoHRE circular said.



“Companies are required to comply with the directives issued by the relevant local authorities in each emirate regarding exceptional weather conditions and their impact on business operations.”

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Police in a statement issued on Monday confirmed its readiness to deal with the expected weather conditions.



The UAE saw heavy rain last month, with the NCM issuing a “yellow alert” and some private sector employers in the country advising their employees to work from home during that period.

