AFC Champions League: Saudi Al Hilal vs UAE’s Al Ain match postponed due to rain

The AFC Champions League match between Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and the UAE’s Al Ain has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions in the country, the UAE Football Association announced on Tuesday.

“Due to the weather conditions and weather fluctuations that the country is witnessing, the UAE Football Association, after coordination with the competent authorities, has decided to postpone all matches scheduled for today, Tuesday, Apil 16,” the association said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to an Al Arabiya report, the match has been postponed to Wednesday.

The UAE is witnessing heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning reported across the country and hail in some areas.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) on Tuesday issued a weather advisory urging all residents to take necessary precautions and follow safety measures during the rainfall.

It also advised people to stay away from areas of flooding and water accumulation.

Schools in the country announced remote learning from April 16 to 17 due to weather conditions and several private sector companies advised their employees to work from home during the stormy period.

