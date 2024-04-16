Dubai Metro extends operating hours due to ongoing weather conditions

2 min read

Dubai Metro has extended its operating hours for Tuesday (April 16) until 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.

The extended hours are aimed at easing mass transit during the ongoing unstable weather conditions across the UAE.

For #DubaiMetro users, #RTA in #Dubai informs you that the metro operating hours will be extended on April 16, 2024, until 3:00 AM (next day), this extension is to ease your trips during rainy conditions. #YourComfortMatters pic.twitter.com/vK4TdDshLf — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 16, 2024

Residents across the country woke up to black skies and heavy downpours on Tuesday, with the wet spell expected to last until Wednesday morning.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), unstable weather with rain, thunder, lightning, and hail has been forecast across the Emirates from Monday evening until midday on Wednesday.



The NCM on Tuesday issued yellow and orange alerts for a significant portion of the country, reporting heavy rain in several areas, including hail in the Al Dhafra region and thunder and lightning in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, and Sharjah.



It warned of “hazardous weather events” and wind speeds of up to 70 kph, asking motorists to “avoid driving unless necessary” and to exercise caution if traveling.



Public schools across the UAE have approved remote learning for their students on April 16 and 17 in anticipation of heavy rainfall, the government’s media office announced on Monday.



Meanwhile, private schools and government sector offices in Dubai will work remotely on Tuesday, the emirate announced on Monday.

