UAE rainfall: Dubai extends remote learning for private schools

1 min read

Dubai has extended remote schooling for private schools for Thursday (April 18) and Friday (April 19), the Dubai Media Office announced on Wednesday.

Government of #Dubai extends remote learning for private schools through Thursday and Friday, April 18 and 19. pic.twitter.com/BfQ47LuVej — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 17, 2024

Advertisement

The Emirates School Education Foundation also announced extending remote learning for all government schools in the UAE on Thursday (April 18) and Friday (April 19) due to unstable weather conditions, the UAE Media Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement aims to ensure the “readiness of all government schools and their surrounding areas in terms of safety and security to receive students and teaching staff.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United Arab Emirates is grappling with the aftermath of the heaviest rainfall it has experienced in 75 years, with some parts of the country receiving a year’s worth of rainfall in a couple hours.

Dubai was hit by flooding that submerged roads and vehicles and caused flight diversions and delays after a reported 158 mm of rain fell in 24 hours, equivalent to the typical yearly average.

Residents across the UAE are left without power, counting the cost of damaged cars and houses, as a result of the unprecedented storm which caused widespread flooding.

Read more:

UAE floods: Homes damaged, power outages, commuter chaos amid record rainfall

UAE rainfall: Remote schooling extended for all public schools on April 18-19