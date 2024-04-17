Saudi Crown Prince, UAE President urge ‘maximum restraint’ amid Middle East conflict

2 min read

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call on escalating tensions in the Middle East and sought “maximum restraint” among all parties.

The call came in the wake of Iran’s strike on Israel in retaliation of an airstrike on the former’s embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 that was attributed to Israel.

UAE state news agency WAM reported Wednesday that Sheikh Mohamed and the Crown Prince reviewed the situation in the Middle East and the grave threats it poses to regional security and stability. They urged all parties to exercise “maximum restraint” and prevent the region and its people from suffering the consequences of a broader conflict.

The two leaders also discussed the efforts being made to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of intensifying endeavors to bring about an immediate ceasefire, provide full protection to civilians in accordance with the rules of interna-tional humanitarian law, and ensure sustainable and unimpeded flow of aid to the people of Gaza.

They stressed the need for determined international action to prevent further escalation of the conflict and highlighted the importance of establishing a clear political pathway towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, to ensure the security and stability of the region and its people, WAM reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Crown Prince also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and boost collaboration for the mutual benefit of the two nations.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday at least 33,843 people have been killed in the territory during the more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Earlier, on October 7, Hamas’ attack on Israel had resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli figures.

