UAE rainfall: Remote schooling extended for all public schools on April 18-19

The Emirates School Education Foundation has extended remote learning for all government schools in the UAE on Thursday (April 18) and Friday (April 19) due to unstable weather conditions, the UAE Media Office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement aims to ensure the “readiness of all government schools and their surrounding areas in terms of safety and security to receive students and teaching staff.”

The government of Dubai on Wednesday announced it has extended remote schooling for private schools for Thursday (April 18) and Friday (April 19).

The United Arab Emirates is grappling with the aftermath of the heaviest rainfall it has experienced in 75 years, with some parts of the country receiving a year’s worth of rainfall in a couple hours.

Residents across the UAE are left without power, counting the cost of damaged cars and houses, as a result of the unprecedented storm which caused widespread flooding.

