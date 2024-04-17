Theme
Cars drive through flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Reuters)
UAE weather: Sharjah extends remote work for all government employees

Yusra Asif, Al Arabiya English
1 min read

Sharjah has extended remote work for employees of all government entities in the emirate until Thursday (April 18), due to the ongoing weather conditions, the Sharjah Department of Human Resources announced on Wednesday.

The announcement excludes jobs that require employees to be physically present at the workplace.

This is the third day that the emirate has announced remote work as a precaution against heavy rains that have battered the UAE, with some parts of the country receiving nearly a year's worth of rainfall in hours.

