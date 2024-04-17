UAE weather: Sharjah extends remote work for all government employees

1 min read

Sharjah has extended remote work for employees of all government entities in the emirate until Thursday (April 18), due to the ongoing weather conditions, the Sharjah Department of Human Resources announced on Wednesday.

The announcement excludes jobs that require employees to be physically present at the workplace.

This is the third day that the emirate has announced remote work as a precaution against heavy rains that have battered the UAE, with some parts of the country receiving nearly a year's worth of rainfall in hours.

