UAE witnesses largest amount of rainfall in 75 years

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday witnessed the largest amount of rainfall in its modern history over the past 24 hours, marking the highest since climatic data recording began in 1949, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the record-breaking rainfall that fell on the country within 24 hours, is an exceptional event in the climatic history of the UAE, with more rain expected in the coming hours.

NCM reported that, so far, the highest amount of rainfall has been recorded in the Khutum Al Shakla area in Al Ain, reaching 254.8 mm (10 inches) in less than 24 hours.

According to WAM, his significant rainfall event contributes to increasing the annual average rainfall in the UAE, as well as enhancing groundwater reserves in the country as a whole.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), one of the world’s busiest, announced on X that it is diverting arriving flights on Tuesday evening until weather conditions improve, while keeping the departures operational.

FlyDubai said on Tuesday that it is suspending all of its flights departing from Dubai until Wednesday morning WAM added.

“All FlyDubai flights scheduled for departure from Dubai this evening (16 April) have been canceled effective immediately until 10:00 (Dubai local time) on 17 April. During this period, passengers who do not have Dubai as their final destination will not be accepted for travel,” a FlyDubai spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Schools were shut across the UAE and were expected to remain closed on Wednesday, when further storms are forecast. Dubai’s government also extended remote working for its employees into Wednesday, WAM announced.

The Asian Champions League football semi-final between the UAE’s Al Ain and Saudi side Al Hilal, due to be hosted in Al Ain, was postponed for 24 hours because of the weather.

The storms descended on the UAE, Bahrain and parts of Qatar after hitting Oman, where they caused deadly floods and left dozens stranded.

