Dubai Airports CEO says operations still volatile, would soon return to normal

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffith said that operations are still volatile after an unprecedented 36 hours of rainfall battered the UAE, forcing the airport administrations to cancel 150 flights within 24 hours.



In an interview with Al Arabiya, Griffith said he hoped operations would return to normal soon.

Confusion in arrival schedules

He pointed out that the airport administration faced a very challenging situation where they had to manage the arrival of work crews and flight arrival schedules which had to be updated every minute.

The CEO advised travelers to confirm details of their upcoming trips, adding that some flights had been diverted to alternative airports due to weather conditions that rendered the airport incapable of receiving flights and facilitating timely take-offs.

Restoring airport services

Dubai International Airport’s operations room confirmed to Al Arabiya that most of the services were restored within 12 hours and were not affected by the weather conditions.



The UAE witnessed the largest amount of rainfall in its modern history on Tuesday, marking the highest since climatic data recording began in 1949. This has caused widespread disruption across the country, with Dubai bearing the brunt.





Dubai and the rest of the Gulf country were hit by flooding that blocked roads and submerged vehicles and caused flight diversions and delays after a reported 158 mm of rain fell in 24 hours, equivalent to the typical yearly average.



The UAE Marine Meteorology revealed the amount of rain in just 15 minutes exceeded 30 mm, while the amount of rain exceeded 259 mm in some areas – the northern part of the country witnessed the most rain.

