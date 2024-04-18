How UAE hospitals stayed running round-the-clock despite record rainfall

5 min read

Hospitals across the United Arab Emirates managed to keep providing critical care despite this week’s record-breaking rainfall that caused widespread disruption across the country.

The UAE on Tuesday saw the heaviest rainfall in a 24-hour period since records began in 1949, resulting in flooded streets, fallen trees, and the diversion of flights away from Dubai International Airport.

But hospitals in both public and private sectors enacted emergency plans to ensure frontline services remained available to patients in need.

Disaster management plans in place

Across the country, hospitals coped with the storms due to disaster management plans.

Dr Zuhair Alsharafi, Corporate Director of Emergency Services at Burjeel Holdings, which operates a network of private hospitals, said they worked closely with authorities after receiving storm warnings.

“After ‘code grey’ was declared, all Burjeel Holdings units’ operations and capacity management were reset to work closely with RPM [response plus medical services] through a unified command center,” he told Al Arabiya English.

Patients were reassured about contingency planning and preparation. Transport was secured for staff and patient transfers if needed.

“We were geared up to attend to all kinds of emergencies that arose during the storm,” Alsharafi said.

He added there had not been a significant increase in patient numbers and power supplies had remained unaffected due to backup generators.

Preparedness and teamwork ‘key’

Staff at the Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai have been praised for their “resilience and dedication” in maintaining operations during the adverse weather.

“In the face of relentless heavy rain, the Canadian Specialist Hospital team has emerged as a beacon of resilience and dedication, showcasing the unwavering commitment of its healthcare professionals and support staff to ensure uninterrupted patient care,” Kirsty Graham, the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer said.

Graham told Al Arabiya English that the ability to keep providing high-quality care despite the conditions highlighted the importance of preparedness and teamwork.

Doctors, nurses, administrative personnel, laboratory technicians, pharmacists and facilities management teams had all gone “above and beyond” to maintain the hospital’s smooth running, she added.

Healthcare workers stayed at their posts to ensure patient care remained excellent, demonstrating their professional commitment and compassion, Graham noted.

Support staff including technicians and pharmacists also played a crucial role in ensuring clinical operations continued unaffected by keeping vital machinery running.

Facilities management and housekeeping teams worked tirelessly to safeguard hospital infrastructure against water damage and maintain cleanliness.

“Their work behind the scenes, often unnoticed, was instrumental in preventing potential disruptions,” Graham said.

Surgeons committed despite difficult conditions

Some surgeons even made extra efforts to visit patients despite dangerous conditions on the roads.

“Due to the nature of the work of a healthcare professional, it is important for one to be physically available,” Dr Mohamed Ahmed Helmy, a cardiac surgery consultant at Zulekha Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, said.

“For me I had completed a cardiac bypass surgery just a day before the rainfall and cannot leave my patient without visiting him the very next day, though the clinical team, ICU staff and nursing are available to monitor and share all details,” he told Al Arabiya English.

Helmy added: “The presence of the surgeon to re-visit the patient and his family is key. In such cases, all other clinical and non-clinical departments at Zulekha Hospital have given their best during the this crucial time when transportation was majorly hit by the road blocks. Our motto is to put our best foot forward in testing times and gear up to serve our patients when they need us. Be it rain or shine we are open 24 hours.”

Infrastructure designed for contingencies

A spokesperson for Zulekha Hospital said while there was a lot of water logging around the hospital, patient areas were not impacted due to infrastructure designed for contingencies.

“The maintenance team has been working 24/7 to ensure all patients inside were safe and all areas are secure. The infrastructure of the hospital has been planned keeping in mind contingencies such as these so the patient areas are not impacted. There have not been any emergencies reported due to the impact of the rain,” the spokesperson said.

Advice to public

Despite coping well, hospitals urged the public to follow advice from authorities during such adverse weather events.

“We urge the public to strictly adhere to the instructions provided by government officials. In the event of a medical emergency, please contact 998 immediately,” Burjeel’s Alsharafi said.

