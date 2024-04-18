UAE, Costa Rica sign landmark economic partnership agreement

2 min read

The United Arab Emirates and Costa Rica have officially inked the UAE-Costa Rica Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in an effort to boost bilateral ties, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

The virtual signing ceremony was attended by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Rodrigo Chaves Robles, President of Costa Rica.

According to WAM, The agreement, signed by foreign trade ministers Dr. Thani bin Ahmed and Manuel Tovar, is poised to usher in a new era of cooperation, bolster trade flows, foster private-sector collaboration and create fresh avenues for investment in key sectors including logistics, energy, aviation, tourism and infrastructure development.

This agreement is part of UAE's proactive foreign trade agenda, which aims to expand its global trade network and promote exports, WAM added.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hailed the agreement as a milestone in the economic ties between the two nations, WAM reported. He emphasized the significance of trade cooperation in addressing global challenges such as climate change and food security.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed highlighted the exponential growth in non-oil trade between the two countries, surpassing $65 million in 2023. This marked a 7 percent increase from 2022 and a significant 31 percent rise from 2021, WAM announced.

According to WAM, President Rodrigo Chaves Robles also expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement, noting its alignment with Costa Rica's strategic objective of diversifying into new markets. He anticipates that the economic partnership will unlock numerous trade and investment opportunities, leading to enhanced prosperity for both nations.

The implementation of the UAE-Costa Rica CEPA is expected to boost trade and investment across priority sectors, propelling mutual economic growth, WAM explained.

