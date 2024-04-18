UAE floods: Dubai Airport resumes operations, mass road closures still in place

3 min read

Dubai International Airport announced on Thursday that it had resumed some operations at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 after major disruption caused by the record rainfall and flooding across the UAE – but mass road closures are still in place across much of the emirate.

In a statement, a Dubai Airports spokesperson said DXB had resumed inbound flights of international airlines at Terminal 1, however, that flights continue to be delayed and disrupted following the “unprecedented weather.”

“Passengers due to depart from DXB Terminal 1 should only come to the Terminal if they have received a confirmation from their airline regarding their flight departure. Please contact your airline for the latest information on your flight status,” the statement said.

In a later statement, Dubai Airports spokesperson also said check-in at Dubai International (DXB) has now reopened for Emirates and flydubai flights operating out of Terminal 3, but cautioned of delays.

“There is currently a high volume of guests in Terminal 3 check-in area. Passengers should only come to Terminal 3 if they have a confirmation from their airline re-garding their flight departure. Passengers are urged to contact their airline for the latest information on flight status. We are working to process guests as quickly as possible and get everyone travelling to their destination.”

The Gulf country on Tuesday witnessed the largest amount of rainfall in its modern history over a 24-hour period, marking the highest since climatic data recording began in 1949.

It has caused widespread disruption across the country, with Dubai bearing the brunt.

Across the emirate road closures are still in place, according to the country’s Road Transport Authority (RTA).

It said, among the roads affected, closures are still in place in Al Rebat Street opposite Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Safa Road, opposite the park Al Khail road, in both directions opposite the police station towards Barsha, Emirates Road, closed in both directions opposite the Arabella community, Etihad Road, close towards Sharjah opposite the airport, Nadd Al Hammar, closed in both directions towards Dubai Health City, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, opposite Mirdiff, towards Sharjah, Sheikh Rashid Road, near the Lulu hypermarket, Sheikh Zayed Road, closed in in both directions opposite Times Square.

There remains flooding in Manara Road, Meydan Road exit, closures between Al Fayah Road and Jebel Ali in both directions, the exit to Hessa Street remains closed, while there are also closures from Dubai South to Expo City.

