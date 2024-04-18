UAE President orders infrastructure review after rain brings country to a standstill

4 min read

The UAE President has ordered a review of the country’s infrastructure after heavy rains and floods brought everything to a standstill.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed directed support be provided to families impacted by the severe weather and ordered the transfer of affected families to safe locations, the state-run WAM news agency reported Wednesday.

With Dubai and Sharjah most affected by the Tuesday downpour, the wider UAE is still reeling from the effects of the rain – from flooded roads and homes, and vehicles strewn across its highways.

Many road closures are still in place. Motorists were trapped in vehicles submerged under water or stranded on the roadside due to the rising water levels around them.

In Ras al-Khaimah, a 70-year-old UAE national died after his vehicle was swept away by flooding. Some unconfirmed visuals on social media showed stretches of roads caved in.

In some independent homes and low-floor apartments, water levels rose significantly enough to damage the exterior and interior spaces, submerge cars parked in garages and basements, and cut electricity and water supply.

The Dubai and Sharjah international airports restarted some flights early on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of disruptions.

Visuals from the world’s busiest airport in Dubai showed flooded taxiways and aprons. One of the world’s largest airlines based out of the city, Emirates, temporarily grounded its fleet and closed check-ins due to the weather. Budget carrier FlyDubai also followed suit.

Hundreds of flights were canceled or diverted from DXB.

The airports were crowded with travelers who had no means to exit into the city or board flights that were delayed or canceled.

In Dubai and Sharjah, public transportation was stopped after metro stations flooded and road blocks disrupted the bus service. Some of these routes have since been restored. Taxi services are still available in certain areas.

The Tuesday rainfall marks the highest ever in a 24-hour period since climate data recording began in 1949.

Remote learning and working have been implemented across most schools and workplaces as local authorities try to restore flooded communities and road networks.

The police have picked up some stray cats, but many are feared to have drowned.

Videos shared on social media showed some malls in Dubai with leaks and damage to stores from ceilings falling, to flooded walkways.

Most low-lying parking lots, parks, driveways and communities have turned into vast bodies of water with no means for residents to step out even for essentials.

Was cloud seeding the culprit?

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology has in multiple reports denied having sent out pilots for cloud seeding after numerous claims blamed the weather modification technique for the flooding.

The Gulf state has been cloud seeding for more than 20 years to maximize rainfall from passing storms. Al Arabiya English earlier reported that the country plans to carry out around 300 cloud-seeding missions in 2024.

The UAE, an arid desert country, relies on these efforts to reduce water shortages.

Experts told Reuters that climate change-induced temperature spikes are more likely to have caused the unprecedented rainfall.

“It’s likely that the storm was kind of supercharged by climate change because there’s just more moisture available in the air for any storm system to then precipitate out,” said Colleen Colja, a climate scientist at Imperial College London.

Researchers anticipate that climate change will lead to heightened temperatures, increased humidity and a greater risk of flooding in parts of the Gulf region.

The negative impact of this can become multifold in a country like the UAE where drainage solutions are geared for hot, low-rainfall conditions.

In neighboring Oman, flash floods claimed 19 lives, including at least 10 children. Thousands were evacuated.

