Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
People queue at the check-in counter after a rainstorm hits Dubai, causing delays at the Dubai International Airport, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on April 17, 2024. (Reuters)
People queue at the check-in counter after a rainstorm hits Dubai, causing delays at the Dubai International Airport, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on April 17, 2024. (Reuters)

Dubai Int’l Airport temporarily limits number of arriving flights for 48 hours

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest, said it was temporarily limiting the number of arriving flights for 48 hours from 12 p.m. on Friday to speed up recovery operations from rain and flooding that swept the United Arab Emirates three days ago.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Emirates suspends flights transiting through Dubai after storm

UAE floods: Fatalities climb after Filipino officials announce three deaths

GCC, global airlines scramble to change routes after Israeli attack on Iran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size