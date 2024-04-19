Dubai Int’l Airport temporarily limits number of arriving flights for 48 hours

Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest, said it was temporarily limiting the number of arriving flights for 48 hours from 12 p.m. on Friday to speed up recovery operations from rain and flooding that swept the United Arab Emirates three days ago.
