Emirates says needs time to clear backlog after unprecedented storm

2 min read

Emirates said it will need “some more days” to clear the backlog of rebooked passengers and stranded bags after the worst rainfall in 75 years plunged Dubai into chaos last week and disrupted travel for thousands of customers.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The world’s largest airline group said it’s created a task force to help sort and deliver about 30,000 pieces of baggage left behind at the airport. Emirates was forced to temporarily halt check-in and cancel almost 400 flights as flood wreaked havoc in Dubai, blocking roads for travelers and airline staff alike.



“We ask for our customers’ patience and understanding,” Emirates President Tim Clark said in an open letter to customers, which was posted online. “We know our response has been far from perfect.”



The chaotic scenes at the Dubai airport presented an anomaly to an airline accustomed to running a smooth 24/7 operation from its hub, deploying the world’s largest fleet of longhaul aircraft around the world. Emirates said it booked 12,000 hotel rooms for stranded customers in Dubai and handed out 250,000 meal vouchers to those stuck at the airport.



Emirates and its low-cost sister brand FlyDubai re-opened check-in procedures at Dubai airport on April 18.



Read more:

Dubai floods expose global weaknesses to a rapidly changing climate



Emirates and flydubai resume normal operations after Dubai floods



Dubai Int’l Airport temporarily limits number of arriving flights for 48 hours