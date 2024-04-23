UAE floods: Operations at Dubai International Airport DXB back to normal

Operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) are back to normal, the CEO of Dubai Airports announced on Tuesday, one week after the UAE was hit by an unprecedented storm that almost shut down operations at one of the world’s busiest airports for international flights.
“DXB returned to its normal flight schedule and is back to operating around 1,400 flight movements a day,” Paul Griffiths said in a statement.
“With roads in and around the airport 100 percent clear of water accumulation, our manpower, logistics and facilities are operating as usual again,” Griffiths added.
Last Tuesday, the UAE witnessed the largest amount of rainfall in its modern history over a 24-hour period, marking the highest since climatic data recording began in 1949.
The storm affected DXB, a major transit hub, prompting flight diversions, delays and cancelations after the storm flooded taxiways.
Thousands of travelers were also left stranded at the airport as a result.
Griffiths said getting the airport back up and running was “no small feat.”
“2,155 flights were canceled, and 115 were diverted. We had to work closely with our airline partners and service providers to rework schedules, boost manpower, and look after all those who had been disrupted,” he said, praising the employees, airline partners and government agencies for their efforts to navigate the difficult circumstances.
Griffiths also underscored that guest welfare remained a key priority throughout the disruption period.
“Although there were initial challenges in transporting supplies with road closures around DXB and DWC [Dubai World Central], over 75,000 food packs were delivered across both airports,” the CEO said.
“While certain challenges remain, including processing the baggage backlog, we’re working closely with our service partners.”
Griffiths urged travelers to arrive to their terminal only three hours ahead of their flight departure time in order to avoid unnecessary congestion.
