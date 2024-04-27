Bahrain’s Gulf Air to resume flights to Iraq after four-year suspension

Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air, will resume flights to Iraq after a four-year suspension, the Bahraini news agency said on Saturday.
Bahrain’s flights to Iraq were suspended in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said.
