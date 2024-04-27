Theme
This picture shows a Gulf Air Airbus A320neo aircraft during the 2018 Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at the Sakhir Airbase, south of the Bahraini capital Manama on November 14 2018. (AFP)
Bahrain’s Gulf Air to resume flights to Iraq after four-year suspension

Reuters
1 min read

Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air, will resume flights to Iraq after a four-year suspension, the Bahraini news agency said on Saturday.

Bahrain’s flights to Iraq were suspended in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said.

