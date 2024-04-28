Dubai to proceed with $35 billion expansion plan at Al Maktoum Airport

2 min read

Dubai is proceeding with building a new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport in anticipation of a spike in visitors, after halting the project for years.





Today, we approved the designs for the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, and commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion as part of Dubai Aviation Corporation's strategy.



Al Maktoum International Airport will enjoy the… pic.twitter.com/oG973DGRYX — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 28, 2024





The emirate’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the designs for the terminal on Sunday, expected to cost 128 billion dirhams ($34.8 billion), according to the Dubai government’s statement.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The airport, which hosts the biennial Dubai Air Show, has emerged as a hub for cargo planes and private jets.



Dubai Airports plans to encourage more airlines to move their operations to the new terminal in the next few years, Paul Griffiths, chief executive officer of the airport operator, told Bloomberg earlier this year.



Dubai World Central (DWC), as the airport is also called, “will be five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport, and all operations at Dubai International Airport will be transferred to it in the coming years,” Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.





Introducing our future home - Al Maktoum International Airport.



At five times the size of @DXB, Al Maktoum International Airport will be able to accommodate 260 million passengers per year, with five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates.



Thanks to the visionary leadership of… pic.twitter.com/alW2PkoNk4 — Emirates (@emirates) April 28, 2024





Dubai, one of the world’s busiest long-haul hubs, has seen traffic surge past pre-pandemic levels as visitor numbers to the city swell and long-haul connecting traffic rebounds. The city’s flag carrier, Emirates, posted record half-year profit through September 2023, and has been pushing for an expansion of DWC to accommodate its growth plans and expanding fleet.



Work on Dubai’s Al Maktoum airport was put on hold in 2019. The airport is designed to be one of the world’s biggest with an annual capacity of more than 260 million passengers, according to its operator.



With Bloomberg



Read more:



UAE floods: Operations at Dubai International Airport DXB back to normal



Oman, UAE deluge ‘most likely’ due to climate change: Scientists



Emirates reports record first half profit of $2.7 bln on air travel upswing

Advertisement