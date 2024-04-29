Dubai Customs arrest woman trying to smuggle in 4.2 kg marijuana through airport

1 min read

Dubai Customs arrested a woman who was attempting to smuggle in 4.2 kg of marijuana through the airport, with the consignment hidden in the compartments of a car engine air filter in her baggage, the authorities said in a statement.

The smuggling attempt came to light after Customs inspectors became suspicious of the contents of the luggage of an African traveler and seized the baggage for inspection.

“A Dubai Customs officer noticed suspicious luggage from a flight arriving from an African country,” Acting Director of Passenger Operations Department Khaled Ahmed said in the statement.

During frisking, officers discovered hidden compartments in the luggage, which prompted them to conduct a thorough examination that eventually revealed the illegal substances.

“The officer then alerted Customs officials at the inspection point near the departure gate, who intercepted the bag’s owner, leading to a manual inspection of the luggage and seizure of the narcotics,” he added.

The traveler, along with the confiscated drugs, was handed over to the Dubai Police General Directorate for Narcotics Control, who will be taking legal action against her.

