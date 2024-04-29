MBS meets top US diplomat in Saudi Arabia after Gaza ceasefire talks

1 min read

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the top US diplomat met on Monday to discuss the need for a ceasefire in Gaza as well as increased bilateral ties between Washington and Riyadh.

“The Secretary underscored the importance of sustaining the increase in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, reaching an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of hostages, and preventing further spread of the conflict,” the State Department said after the meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and MBS.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The two also discussed ongoing efforts to achieve lasting regional peace and security, “including through greater integration among countries in the region and enhanced bilateral cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia.”

Watch: #SaudiArabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with the top #US diplomat, Antony Blinken.



Read more: https://t.co/JVXIS2ecE9 pic.twitter.com/DqVBoucKsd — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 29, 2024

Blinken and MBS also discussed the urgent need to reduce regional tensions, including a cessation of Houthi attacks undermining both freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and progress on the Yemen peace process.

Read more: ‘Worst crisis since 1948’: Blinken in Saudi urges regional integration amid Gaza war