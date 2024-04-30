Dubai private schools to switch to remote learning in early May due to weather

1 min read

Dubai government announced that all private schools in the emirate will switch to remote learning on Thursday and Friday due to more heavy rain, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) predicted heavy rainfall across the country in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

