Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A view shows the city during a rain storm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2024. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
A view shows the city during a rain storm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Dubai private schools to switch to remote learning in early May due to weather

Deema AlSaffar Patterson, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Dubai government announced that all private schools in the emirate will switch to remote learning on Thursday and Friday due to more heavy rain, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) predicted heavy rainfall across the country in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Read more:

How UAE hospitals stayed running round-the-clock despite record rainfall

Dubai floods expose global weaknesses to a rapidly changing climate

UAE floods one week on: Some residents, business owners struggle to rebuild lives

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size