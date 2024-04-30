US approves sale of blanket order training for Saudi Arabia’s Naval Forces: Pentagon

3 min read

The US on Tuesday approved a blanket order of training for Saudi Arabia’s Naval Forces in a deal worth $250 million. The Pentagon says the training will enhance Riyadh’s ability to defend itself against regional malign actors and support US Navy efforts to enforce freedom of navigation.

The Pentagon said the Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, notifying Congress of this possible sale on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Saudi Arabia had requested to buy additional blanket order training for the RSNF that will be added to a previously implemented case whose value was under the congressional notification threshold.

The original Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case, valued at $37 million, included blanket order training for the RSNF, including precision targeting, collateral damage reduction, core technical and professional development training, ship repair facility maintainer and language proficiency courses, and professional military education provided by the US Navy.

The sale would support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States, the Pentagon said, by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf.

“The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ability to defend itself against regional malign actors, support US Navy efforts to enforce freedom of navigation, and improve interoperability with systems operated by US forces and other Gulf countries,” the Pentagon said.

And the US said that Saudi Arabia would have no difficulty absorbing these services into its armed forces.

Bilateral ties between the US and Saudi Arabia go back almost 80 years and have improved since the beginning of the Biden administration when the American president ordered a freeze on arms sales to Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia.

The State Department says both countries have a common interest in preserving the Gulf region’s stability, security and prosperity and “consult closely on a wide range of regional and global issues.

Saudi Arabia, the State Department says, also plays an important role in working toward a peaceful and prosperous future for the region and is a strong partner in security and counterterrorism efforts and in military, diplomatic, and financial cooperation.

