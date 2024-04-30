US, UAE hold high-level military talks to discuss integrated air and missile defense

1 min read

Senior US and Emirati officials met this week at the Pentagon for the annual US-UAE Joint Military Dialogue (JMD), with specific discussions focused on integrated air and missile defense and cooperation on emerging capabilities.

“The United States and the UAE reaffirmed their commitment to a strong bilateral defense relationship and recognized the UAE as a key partner in addressing regional challenges,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Herndon.

He added that both sides agreed on the importance of the bilateral strategic partnership, which is based on shared interests and priorities.

The two-day meeting discussed a wide range of regional and defense issues, including regional threats, current regional security dynamics, counterterrorism, maritime security, air and missile defense, and security cooperation.

Separately, the two countries formalized a bilateral technology security partnership by signing the Cooperative Technology Security Program (CTSP) Execution Plan.

The UAE delegation was led by Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen Eisa Al Mazrouie, while the US was led by Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory.

