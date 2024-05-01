UAE weather: Dubai Airports, Emirates and flydubai issue travel advisory

3 min read

Dubai airports and airlines have advised passengers to plan ahead and allow for extra time for travel since upcoming rain conditions could lead to traffic delays. The advisory also recommended passengers use Dubai Metro wherever possible.

Ahead of upcoming adverse weather expected on Thursday, Dubai Airports has advised passengers traveling from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to check their flight status with the respective airlines, arrive early for check-in security screening and boarding, map their route beforehand on smartphone apps to receive real-time traffic updates and alternate routes, and use Dubai Metro where possible – the metro services will operate till 5 a.m. on Friday.

The airport operator has urged passengers to confirm their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport.

Dubai’s flagship airline, Emirates issued a similar advisory on Wednesday, warning passengers traveling on Thursday of possible road delays due to expected thunderstorms.

“Heavy thunderstorms are forecast in Dubai on May 2. If you’re traveling to @DXB, you may experience road delays. We recommend adding extra travel time to reach the airport, and using Dubai metro where possible,” the airline said on X.

Heavy thunderstorms are forecast in Dubai on 2 May. If you’re travelling to @DXB, you may experience road delays. We recommend adding extra travel time to reach the airport, and using Dubai Metro where possible.



For flight updates and notifications, add your latest contact… pic.twitter.com/N5fw0nTLbG — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) May 1, 2024

Flydubai has also advised passengers to leave their residence early to allow for extra time to reach the airport, whether by car or public transport.

“Passengers are also advised to update their contact details via the manage booking section and check the flight status onflydubai.com for the latest updates regarding their flight,” it said. “Passengers are advised to check in online before they leave for the airport.”

The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a less severe weather event compared to recent storms in April, but says residents can expect rain showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday evening through early Friday morning. Some hail is possible, especially in western and coastal areas. The unsettled weather is predicted to ease at the weekend.

Authorities said they are closely monitoring conditions and have enacted continuity plans to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions. This comes after the highest-ever recorded rainfall in more than 75 years brought the country to a standstill on April 16 and ensuing weeks.

