UAE weather task force says ‘prepared’ to handle expected heavy rainfall

2 min read

A joint weather task force in the UAE has converged ahead of heavy rainfalls set to lash the country – weeks after record deluge caused widespread flooding across the Emirates.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) led a meeting of the Joint Weather and Tropical Assessment Team on Tuesday, which included representatives from the Ministry of Interior (MoI), National Center for Meteorology (NCM) and other agencies.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The NCM forecasts a less severe weather event compared to recent storms in April, but says residents can expect rain showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday evening through early Friday morning. Some hail is possible, especially in western and coastal areas. The unsettled weather is predicted to ease at the weekend.

Authorities say they are closely monitoring conditions and have enacted continuity plans to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions.

The MoI says the Supreme Committee for Internal Security is coordinating response efforts and has pre-positioned resources in regions likely to be impacted.

It says the predicted storm will have “moderate to high impact on different parts of the country”, state news agency WAM reported Tuesday.

They advise the public to follow official guidance, refrain from spreading rumors and rely on government sources for the latest storm updates.

In preparation, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has inspected vital infrastructure like roads and dams.

Advanced systems are being utilized to monitor rain, floods and flash floods to aid rapid decision-making if required.

Dubai government announced that all private schools in the emirate will switch to remote learning on Thursday and Friday due to the weather.

It comes after the highest-ever recorded rainfall in more than 75 years brought the country to a standstill on April 16 and ensuing weeks.

The unprecedented storm caused widespread flooding, submerged streets, felled trees, shuttered schools, saw flights diverted away from the world’s busiest airport, DXB, and disrupted daily life across the country.

Read more:

UAE floods: Homes damaged, power outages, commuter chaos amid record rainfall

UAE floods one week on: Some residents, business owners struggle to rebuild lives

UAE floods: Dubai developers offer free repairs, vow action after record rainfall