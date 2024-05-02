UAE announces seven days of mourning after death of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed

4 min read

The UAE has announced seven days of official mourning after the death of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who died on Wednesday.

Flags are to be flown at half-mast in memory of Sheikh Tahnoon, who was a close companion of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, state news agency WAM reported.

He was one of the men in whom late Sheikh Zayed placed absolute trust, and he appointed him to his first official position on September 11, 1966, as Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Chairman of Al Ain Municipality, just one month after Sheikh Zayed assumed power in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Tahnoun played a pivotal role in the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, working closely with Sheikh Zayed on the efforts that culminated in the declaration of the Union on December 2, 1971. Prior to the Union, he served as Minister of Municipalities and Agriculture from July 1, 1971, and was also appointed Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on August 9 of the same year.

Under an Emiri decree on July 8, 1972, he was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Arab Economy (currently known as the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development) and as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in 1973.

In 1974, a decree was issued appointing Sheikh Tahnoun as Chairman of the Department of Municipality and Agriculture in Al Ain.When the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority formed its Board of Directors, Sheikh Tahnoun was appointed as a member. His membership was subsequently renewed in 1980.

In 1977, he became Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Municipalities in Al Ain. He was also appointed by the UAE President as a member of the Supreme Petroleum Council in 1988.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan was known for his close ties and direct communication with the people of Al Ain. In November 2018, the road between Al Ain and Dubai was renamed in his honour.

Sheikh Tahnoun had ten sons. He is the brother-in-law of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through the marriage of his sister, Sheikha Hessa, to Sheikh Zayed.

In tribute to Sheikh Tahnoun, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, wrote on X: “Our condolences to the President, the entire Al Nahyan family, and the honourable people of the Emirates. Our condolences are in his achievements, and in his years of giving, and in his children who give what is dear and precious to this country.”

“May God have mercy on him and make him dwell in His spacious gardens, and inspire us all with patience and solace. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

