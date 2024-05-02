UAE hit by thunder, lightning and downpours, more rain to come

2 min read

Intense thunderstorms brought heavy rain and lightning across the UAE in the early morning of Thursday, with more downpours expected to lash the country throughout the day.

The country's National Center of Meteorology has issued an orange alert, warning of hazardous weather, for large parts of the UAE until Thursday evening.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have both issued advisory notices warning drivers to be cautious on the roads if travel is necessary.

The country’s meteorology center had said earlier that while unstable, this storm system would likely be less severe than the extreme weather in April, which set records for rainfall amounts.

That storm flooded roads and homes and disrupted public transportation and airport operations.

This week, a joint weather task force in the UAE converged ahead of the heavy rainfalls, while authorities say they are closely monitoring conditions and have enacted continuity plans to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions.

The UAE has recommended remote work and distance learning for Thursday and Friday as more rain and thunderstorms are anticipated.

Residents can expect rain showers and thunderstorms through early Friday morning and some hail is possible, especially in western and coastal areas. The unsettled weather is predicted to ease at the weekend.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has also issued guidance for such measures to schools, universities, government entities and private companies.

The Ministry of Human Resources recommended private companies implement flexible remote work policies on Thursday.

Distance learning had already been announced for Thursday and Friday at all private schools in Dubai and Sharjah due to the expected severe weather.

Read more:

UAE weather task force says ‘prepared’ to handle expected heavy rainfall

UAE floods one week on: Some residents, business owners struggle to rebuild lives

UAE floods: Dubai developers offer free repairs, vow action after record rainfall