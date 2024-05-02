UAE weather: Emirates cancels several flights amid intense thunderstorms

2 min read

A number of flights were canceled by Emirates on Thursday due to severe weather conditions across the UAE, with more rainfall expected to lash the country throughout the day.

In its latest update, the airline said, “Customers arriving or departing from Dubai airport on 2 May can expect some delays as flights are rescheduled.”

Movements of flights operated by other airlines have also been restricted at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Emirates flights canceled for Thursday (May 2)

EK 123/124 – between Dubai and Istanbul



EK 763/764 – between Dubai and Johannesburg



EK 719/720 – between Dubai and Nairobi



Ek 921/922 – between Dubai and Cairo



EK 903/904 – between Dubai and Amman



EK 352/353 – between Dubai and Singapore (EK353 departing 3 May, 0050hrs)



“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Affected customers will be re-accommodated. Those who wish to rebook should contact their travel agent or nearest Emirates Office. All rebooking charges will be waived,” the airlines said in a statement.



Emirates also issued an advisory on Wednesday, warning passengers traveling on Thursday of possible road delays due to expected thunderstorms. The airline advised passengers to leave ahead of time and use Dubai Metro wherever possible.



Dubai Metro will operate till 5 a.m. on Friday.



The airport operator has urged passengers to confirm their flight statuses with the respective airlines before heading to the airport.

