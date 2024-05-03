Floating helipads and sail-in residences: Inside Dubai World Island's new retreat

2 min read

With a floating helipad, “sail-in-sail-out’ residences and villas with a price tag of up to $68 million, a developer has unveiled the latest ultra-high end offering at Dubai’s World Islands.

Amali Properties – behind the ‘Amali Island’ project - aims to cater to ultra-high net worth individuals seeking privacy and exclusivity.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The development will feature 24 villas on two man-made islands off the coast of Dubai The villas will be spread across 1.2 million square feet, with each one having up to 50 metres of private beachfront.

The project will have seven different architectural styles for the villas, allowing buyers to customise their beachfront home. Prices start at 50 million dirhams ($13.6 million) and go up to $68 million (Dh250 million) for the crown jewel Villa Avatea, a private island villa.

Co-founder of Amali Properties Ali Sajwani said the villas will offer "sail-in-sail-out" residences, providing easy boat access for owners.

The project will also have resort-like amenities such as a 10,000 square foot clubhouse, private berths, a floating helipad and a floating padel tennis court.

The islands are located just six minutes by boat from central Dubai and 18 minutes from Dubai International Airport, according to Sajwani.

Nineteen of the 24 villas have already been sold ahead of the launch, indicating strong demand, Sajwani told Al Arabiya English, adding that Amali Island offers a "unique proposition" compared to other luxury real estate in Dubai.

The project was designed by architecture firm Elastic to integrate luxury living with nature. Amali Properties so-founder Amira Sajwani said Amali Island "reflects our vision of harmonising ultra luxury living just minutes from mainland Dubai."

The man-made islands that will host Amali Island are part of a larger archipelago project known as The World Islands, shaped like a map of the world.

Amali Island will link the Uruguay and Sao Paulo islands.

Read more:

Dubai property: Prices to soar in 2025, flooding to have ‘minimal impact’ on market

Dubai’s 2024 housing boom: Tens of thousands of homes to hit market, prices to rise

In pictures: Dubai’s most expensive mega mansions for sale in 2024