UAE road accidents, injuries on the rise, but deaths near all-time low: Report

The UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) has released its road safety statistics for the year 2023, showing a slight increase in road fatalities but a significant rise in accidents and injuries.

Despite the uptick, fatalities are still near the historical low, pointing towards a long-term positive trend in road safety.

The latest data reveals a mixed picture, with 352 road deaths in 2023, a three percent increase from 2022, but still an eight percent decrease compared to 2021.

But the long-term picture painted a positive picture, as the last time the UAE reported more than 1,000 traffic fatalities (1,072) was in the year 2008, resulting in a 67 percent drop of road fatalities over the last 15 years.

However, injuries in 2023 surged by 10 percent from 2022, with 5,568 individuals hurt in road incidents. There was an 11 increase in major accidents, totaling 4,391 in 2023.

Key risk factors

According to the report, 70 percent of fatalities and 64 percent of injuries were linked to five critical violations; distracted driving, sudden deviation, tailgating, negligence and inattention, and lack of lane discipline.

A trend noted in the report is the vulnerability of young drivers, especially those aged 19-29, who accounted for 38 percent of fatalities and 36 percent of injuries.

Additionally, new drivers holding licenses for less than a year were responsible for 15 percent of major accidents.

About two-thirds (69 percent) of fatal accidents involved light vehicles, while 12 percent involved motorcycle riders and four percent involved micro-mobility users (bikes, e-bikes, scooters).

Accidents by emirate

Abu Dhabi recorded the highest number of fatalities, representing 38 percent of the total deaths. Dubai saw the highest number of injuries, contributing to 47 percent of the total figure.

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, commented on the findings, saying: “The strongest indicator in road safety is the number of fatalities, and as this number is hovering near the ‘all time low’, which is wonderful news. However, the rise in accidents and injuries is alarming, substantiating the need for a continued focus on road safety.”

Time and conditions of accidents

The report also highlighted that 98 percent of accidents occurred in good weather conditions and clear roads, emphasizing that poor driving behavior rather than environmental factors is the primary cause of road incidents.

“This leaves no excuses for road users and we must see more mindful and caring behavior on the roads,” said Edelmann.

The evening time was identified as the most hazardous, with 43 percent of accidents occurring during these hours.

Most dangerous streets

The report also identified the streets in which the most traffic accidents occurred.

They included Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, Dubai’s Emirates Road and the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road.

Edelmann said increased efforts are needed to improve road safety, particularly through education and stricter enforcement of traffic laws, saying there needs to be a strong push for initiatives targeting young drivers, motorcyclists, and users of micro-mobility devices like e-bikes and scooters, who are disproportionately represented in the accident statistics.

