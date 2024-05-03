Theme
FILE - Armed Houthi fighters attend the funeral procession of Houthi rebel fighters who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 24, 2021. A clan-based militia government in the Arab world's poorest country is presenting the Biden administration with its latest foreign policy frustrations. Yemen's Houthis have launched three cross-border strikes with drones and ballistic missiles into the United Arab Emirates in as many weeks. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)
Armed Houthi fighters deploy in Sanaa, Yemen. (File photo: AP)

Yemen’s Houthis say they will target ships heading for Israel anywhere within range

Reuters
Yemen’s Houthis will target ships heading to Israeli ports in any area that is within their range, military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech on Friday.

“We will target any ships heading to Israeli ports in the Mediterranean Sea in any area we are able to reach,” he said.

The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes on ships in the crucial shipping channels of the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb strait and the Gulf of Aden since November to show their support for the Palestinians in the Gaza war.

This has forced shippers to re-route cargo to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa and has stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilize the Middle East.

