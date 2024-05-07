Qatari delegation heads to Cairo to resume Gaza truce talk

1 min read

Hamas sent on Monday to mediators its response to a truce proposal which could be described as positive, a spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry said early on Tuesday.

A Qatari delegation will head to Cairo on Tuesday to resume indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas through the mediators, Majed Al-Ansari added in a statement.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Qatar, which alongside Egypt and the United States has played a mediation role in the talks, said it hoped the negotiations would culminate in an agreement for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations.

