UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah to launch electric air taxis by 2027

The UAE’s northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah will bring high-tech electric air taxis to the skies by 2027, tourism chiefs announced at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) on Tuesday.

Electric air taxis – which will be able to carry multiple passengers - will be connected by vertiports across the emirate. Similar initiatives have previously been announced in Dubai.

At ATM, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Authority (RAKTA) inked a deal with Skyports, the company leading the development of vertiport infrastructure. Skyports will develop a network of vertiports to connect key attractions across Ras Al Khaimah, aligning with RAKTA’s Strategic Plan 2030.

Under the agreement, RAKTA and Skyports will collaboratively design, develop, and operate Ras Al Khaimah’s first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi ecosystem, with commercial operations set to commence by 2027.

It will enable fast, zero-emission transport to Ras Al Khaimah’s most popular areas and attractions, including Al Marjan Island, Al Hamra, and Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak.

Tourists and residents can halve their travel time through the electric air taxis. For example, traveling from Al Marjan Island to Jebel Jais takes approximately 70 minutes by car. The launch of air taxi services will cut the journey time to less than 20 minutes.

The vertiport network will support RAK’s objective of driving 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030.

Esmaeel Hasan al-Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA, said: “By introducing electric air mobility, we’re not just connecting tourists to our attractions, we’re forging a sustainable path forward for our emirate. This innovative project aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing accessibility while minimizing our environmental impact, following our 2030 strategic plan.”

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, added: “In the next two years, we aim to build the infrastructure and facilities for an electric-powered transit system that will redefine the way tourists experience Ras Al Khaimah. By introducing electric air mobility, we not only enhance accessibility to Ras Al Khaimah’s attractions but also significantly reduce our carbon footprint.”

