Javelin anti-tank missiles sit onstage as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on arming Ukraine after a tour of a Lockheed Martin weapons factory in Alabama, May 3, 2022. (Reuters)

US approves sale of missile upgrade kits to UAE for about $144 mln: Pentagon

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of high speed anti-radiation missile control section modification upgrade and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates for about $144 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corp, according to the Pentagon.

Read more: US is holding Boeing-made bomb shipment to send political message to Israel: Politico

