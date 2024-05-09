Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi logo. (Facebook)
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi logo. (Facebook)

UAE lottery resumption: Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi to resume raffle draw

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

The Big Ticket prize draw is to resume after pausing operations on April 1 over regulatory gaming requirements.

The Abu Dhabi-based raffle operator announced Thursday that the next live draw will be on June 3.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tickets for the $2.72 million (AED 10 million) prize are available for purchase until May 31.

Big Ticket is among a few lucky draw providers in the UAE, which temporarily paused operations in compliance with gaming regulations.

It set a live draw on April 3 to give away all its prizes as it stopped sales, which included $2.72 million (AED 10 million) and two cars.

Last year, the UAE launched a gaming regulation agency, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), to create a framework for what experts believe is a billion-dollar industry.

On January 1, 2024, popular lottery games across the UAE were suspended, including Mahzooz and Emirates Draw as regulations were being developed.

Some other operators including Dubai Duty Free and Big Ticket continued to operate, with the latter pausing in April before resuming Thursday.

Big Ticket was established in 1992 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, and offers chances to win money or luxury automobiles.

Read more:

Inside RAK’s billion-dollar bet on tourism and its ‘jewel in the crown’ gaming resort

UAE prize draws suspension: Mahzooz hopes to hear on lottery license bid within weeks

UAE establishes commercial regulator for lottery, gaming

Powerball player wins $1.3 billion jackpot

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Situation inside Syria ‘extremely grim,’ UN special envoy Pedersen tells Al Arabiya Situation inside Syria ‘extremely grim,’ UN special envoy Pedersen tells Al Arabiya
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size