UAE lottery resumption: Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi to resume raffle draw

The Big Ticket prize draw is to resume after pausing operations on April 1 over regulatory gaming requirements.

The Abu Dhabi-based raffle operator announced Thursday that the next live draw will be on June 3.

Tickets for the $2.72 million (AED 10 million) prize are available for purchase until May 31.

🎉Get ready for the excitement to resume as we announce your chance to win the Guaranteed Grand Prize of AED 10 million! The countdown is on – just 23 days left to buy your lucky ticket! Visit https://t.co/4NF3Z90NGR. Good luck! 🍀 #BigTicket #bigticketabudhbai #bigticketisback pic.twitter.com/xb2V4R0Bds — Big Ticket Abu Dhabi (@BigTicketAD) May 9, 2024

Big Ticket is among a few lucky draw providers in the UAE, which temporarily paused operations in compliance with gaming regulations.

It set a live draw on April 3 to give away all its prizes as it stopped sales, which included $2.72 million (AED 10 million) and two cars.

Last year, the UAE launched a gaming regulation agency, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), to create a framework for what experts believe is a billion-dollar industry.

On January 1, 2024, popular lottery games across the UAE were suspended, including Mahzooz and Emirates Draw as regulations were being developed.

Some other operators including Dubai Duty Free and Big Ticket continued to operate, with the latter pausing in April before resuming Thursday.

Big Ticket was established in 1992 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, and offers chances to win money or luxury automobiles.

