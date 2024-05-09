Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Protesters carry their rifles and a Palestinian flag as they walk ahead of a rally in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen May 3, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters carry their rifles and a Palestinian flag as they walk ahead of a rally in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen May 3, 2024. (Reuters)

Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted ships in Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis targeted two ships, the MSC DEGO and the MSC GINA, in the Gulf of Aden using a number of ballistic missiles and drones, the group’s military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Sarea said the group also targeted the MSC VITTORIA in the Indian Ocean and again in the Gulf of Aden.

Read more:

Ambrey receives information of sighting of unmanned aerial vehicle near Yemen’s Aden

Israeli airstrike kills Hamas naval commander in Gaza

US military says Yemen's Houthis launched three drones, no injuries or damage

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Situation inside Syria ‘extremely grim,’ UN special envoy Pedersen tells Al Arabiya Situation inside Syria ‘extremely grim,’ UN special envoy Pedersen tells Al Arabiya
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size