Aging population in UAE drives demand for geriatric healthcare services

An aging nation, paired with more retirees settling in the UAE, has ratcheted up demand for scarce geriatric healthcare services, specialists have said.

The UAE boasts one of the most youthful and vibrant populations in the region, with an average age of 33 and 64 percent of residents falling between the ages of 22 and 54.

However, this demographic landscape is poised for transformation. Increasing longevity means the proportion over 65 is growing steadily, leading to calls for the expansion and improvement of healthcare services targeted at the elderly.

The changing face of UAE's population

Dr. Neil Arun Nijhawan, consultant hospice and palliative medicine and director of palliative and supportive care at Burjeel Medical City, told Al Arabiya English that, with life expectancy increasing, this has meant the proportion of the population over the age of 65 has also increased.

“Expatriates make up 85 percent of the UAE population, and with the initiative to make the UAE more attractive as a place to retire, the proportion of expats over the age of 65 will increase.”

Kelly Short-McCullough, Director at NeoHealth, echoes this sentiment, telling Al Arabiya English. “The aging population in the UAE is definitely increasing with many residents choosing to work here for 15 years plus or purchasing a property making them eligible to one day retire here.”

“The most recent trend, especially after COVID-19, is that most elderly people are choosing home healthcare over being in the hospital, for many reasons, including safety – it's much safer now for the elderly to be at home away from germs and other sick patients. They also enjoy the privacy and comfort of being in their own homes and also enjoy the private care they receive in their home, without having to share one nurse amongst many patients.”

Rising demand for specialized senior healthcare

As the proportion of older residents increases, so does the need for specialized healthcare services.

Dr. Nijhawan explains, “As we age, we tend to accumulate medical conditions, and in addition to any pre-existing conditions, conditions like arthritis, osteoporosis, organ failure, and cancer are more common as we get older.”

This, said the doctor, translates to an increased need for both geriatric and palliative medicine professionals.

Geriatricians specialize in caring for older patients with an often complex combination of medical problems.

Palliative care specializes in patients with potentially life-limiting illnesses, focusing on symptom control and end-of-life care.

Short-McCullough adds, “With more and more people choosing to settle down in the UAE, the country is not always going to be considered the home of mainly young people. Once people start retiring more here, we only see the need for senior healthcare services increasing over the next few years.”

Current senior healthcare landscape in the UAE

While the UAE has made strides in providing senior healthcare services, there is still room for improvement.

“Although there are a few specialized geriatric services in the UAE, most older patients continue to see multiple specialists individually, and there needs to be a higher level of awareness as to what Geriatricians can offer. Palliative care services are currently offered in a handful of hospitals in the UAE and are aligned closely with oncology services,” notes Dr. Nijhawan.

Short-McCullough highlights the existing services, saying, “Currently there are companies like NeoHealth providing at home health care services for the elderly, there are also retirement homes in Abu Dhabi offering specialized housing options designed to meet the unique needs of senior citizens, and a range of senior citizen health insurance options.”

Challenges in meeting the growing demand

As the demand for senior healthcare services increases, healthcare providers face several challenges.

Dr. Nijhawan points out, “There is a need for more doctors trained in both geriatric medicine and palliative care. Currently, there is a global shortage of palliative care-trained consultants, which will directly impact recruitment. A cultural shift will be required so that people are comfortable seeing a geriatrician rather than three or four individual specialists.”

Short-McCullough identifies additional challenges, stating, “I would say the main challenges that we face with the increased demand for senior healthcare services will be accessibility and affordability, human resource shortage, technological adoption, and chronic disease management.”

Dr. Nijhawan also mentions insurance coverage as a potential barrier.

“While geriatrics is a mainstream medical specialty, most medical insurance plans treat palliative care as an extra ‘add-on’. Palliative care must be considered an essential component of standard medical care and included in all health insurance policies.”

Services likely to see increased demand

Both experts agree that there will be a significant increase in demand for certain types of senior healthcare services.

Dr. Nijhawan anticipates an increased demand for “geriatricians, therapists (physiotherapy and occupational therapy) skilled at working with older age group patients, old-age psychiatry and psychology, palliative care nurses and physicians, and hospices – a specialized palliative care unit in the community.”

Short-McCullough adds, “The need for assisted care from nurses, helping for day-to-day tasks, including bathroom needs, cooking, washing etc.”

Government initiatives and future developments

The UAE government recognizes the need for improved senior healthcare services and has taken steps to address this issue.

Dr. Nijhawan mentions that the UAE government is working to invest in geriatric care, with more elder care facilities popping up over the country.

This includes the Geriatric Medicine Clinic at Clemenceau Medical Center Dubai, while, in 2021, Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), Dubai’s dedicated healthcare free zone, and VITA, a UAE-based healthcare investment company, announced they had signed an agreement to deliver the UAE’s first center specializing in healthcare services for the elderly.

Once completed, the VITA Elderly Care Complex aims to become the center of excellence for geriatric care in Dubai and the UAE. Its services will include an Outpatient Geriatric Medical Centre, Advanced Nursing Home (Long-term Care), Alzheimer’s Centre, Elderly Day Care Centre, Rehabilitation Facility, Ventilated Care Centre, Home Care Centre and Home Health Monitoring.

Strategies for healthcare providers

To effectively meet the rising demand for senior healthcare services, healthcare providers in the UAE can implement various strategies. Short-McCullough suggests establishing specialized senior care centers equipped with geriatric specialists, rehabilitation facilities, and tailored programs for elderly patients.

The country also needs more home healthcare services, she said, including home visits by healthcare professionals, telemedicine consultations, and home nursing care.

Providing training programs for healthcare professionals to specialize in geriatric care, ensuring they have the necessary skills to address the unique needs of elderly patients, and organizing community outreach programs to raise awareness about senior healthcare issues, provide health screenings, and offer preventive care services, will also help address the shortfall, she said.

Technology is expected to play a crucial role in the future of senior healthcare delivery in the UAE. Short-McCullough envisions that telemedicine will become more prevalent, allowing seniors to consult with healthcare professionals remotely.

“Remote monitoring devices will enable continuous tracking of vital signs and health parameters, providing early detection of health issues and timely interventions,” she said. “(Also) integration of smart home health devices such as smart pill dispensers, fall detection sensors, and activity trackers will enable seniors to live independently while receiving passive monitoring and assistance as needed.”

She said virtual reality (VR) technology can be utilized for physical therapy, cognitive training, and mental health interventions for seniors, providing immersive and engaging experiences to improve their overall well-being, while mobile health apps and wearables tailored for seniors will empower them to manage their health proactively, track medication adherence, monitor activity levels, and access health education resources conveniently.

Furthermore, AI-driven diagnostic tools will assist healthcare providers in interpreting medical images, analyzing lab results, and predicting health outcomes, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment plans, while robotics technology will play a role in providing assistance with activities of daily living, medication management, and rehabilitation exercises, relieving caregivers of some tasks.

As Short-McCullough says, “Investing in and improving senior healthcare services in the UAE could have significant economic and social impacts.”

“Economically, it could lead to a boost in the healthcare industry, creating job opportunities in various sectors such as healthcare administration, nursing, and specialized geriatric care.”

“Additionally, it may attract medical tourism, bringing in revenue from individuals seeking high-quality senior care services.”

“From a social perspective, enhancing senior healthcare can improve the overall well-being and quality of life for the elderly population. It fosters a more inclusive society that values and respects the elderly, promoting social cohesion and intergenerational harmony. Moreover, better healthcare services for seniors can alleviate the burden on families and caregivers, allowing them to participate more fully in the workforce and contribute to the economy.”

“Overall, investing in senior healthcare services in the UAE not only addresses the needs of an aging population but also has the potential to drive economic growth and enhance social welfare.”

